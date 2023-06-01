MILLVILLE — Danville sixth-graders travelled to Camp Victory in Millville last week and took part in the camp’s environmental education program.
Camp Victory, “a special camp for special kids,” is a 130-acre property that was built for kids with special needs and serious health issues, Executive Director Jamie Huntley said.
Camp Victory offers the environment education program in the spring and seven school districts usually attend, Huntley said. Students from Danville have been visiting the camp annually since the program started 11 years ago.
The environmental education program includes four activities that students participate in: mapping, water testing, pond testing and leadership building, Huntley said.
Richard Smith and Ann Marie Yost teach sixth-grade science at Danville. Smith said the program at Camp Victory fits their current curriculum perfectly and is conveniently close to home.
“Students learn about water in sixth grade, so it’s perfect,” Smith said. “I’ve been here with students seven or eight times.”
Smith said he introduces his students to Camp Victory at the beginning of the school year when he tells them about the special treehouse that has a ramp and is accessible for children in wheelchairs.
The camp offers several lessons that Smith said he hopes students will remember. “Learning about healthy water and healthy ponds is everything,” he said. “It’s all very special to me.”
During the pond activity, students used nets to search for living critters. With hands covered in mud, Isabella Lowe said she was having fun on the field trip. “The playground was really fun,” she said. “I like digging in the mud too.”
Students proclaiming, “We found a salamander!” could be heard across the property at a creek where they were testing water.
Peyton O’Connell filled a tube with water and explained what she was looking for. “I’m looking for dissolved oxygen,” Peyton said. “Like air bubbles in the water.”
The camp also offers a flying squirrel, climbing wall and zip-line that students are welcome to use, said Gail Truax, assistant camp director. Camp Victory is currently working with new schools that they hope will participate in the environmental education program in years to come, she said.
At the end of the day, the Danville sixth-graders said they were glad to have visited Camp Victory.
“We thought it was an educational field trip, so we weren’t really excited,” Sage Kocker said. “But we ended up having a lot of fun.”