DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will hold a Pawtober Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 during the Empty the Shelters event.
Cats, dogs and kittens will be available for a $25 adoption fee. There will be games, vendors, crafts and more.
Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring Empty the Shelters and will pay the remaining adoption fee at 125-plus shelters in 26 states that day.
If potential adopters have other pets, they need to bring information that their other pets are up to date on rabies and distemper vaccines. A license fee will apply for dogs.