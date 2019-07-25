DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will open a Danville Center Pet Food Pantry starting Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. for people with low incomes.
The pantry will be held the first Saturday of the month in the shelter garage, at 1467 Bloom Road. It will have food and pet accessories for low-income households and individuals in the area.
Interested people will be asked to fill out an application, which is available at the shelter or on the shelter’s Facebook page. The program will rely on donations from the community and the community is asked to continue donating items to the nonprofit shelter. Items that are given away are articles the shelter can't use on a daily basis.