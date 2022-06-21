DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold a proud-to-see 4th of July special adoption for cats and kittens. They will be adopted for $20. This is a savings since kittens are usually adopted for $150 and adult cat adoption fees are 95 dollars. Kittens and cats can be adopted for $20 from Friday through Sunday July 3. They are spayed and neutered, up to date on shots, dewormed, flea and tick treated, and microchipped for identification
They come with a large food sample, toys and treats. Cardboard carriers are available for $5 and can be reused. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
— THE DAILY ITEM