The Pennsylvania SPCA is joining North Shore Animal League America and more than 500 shelter partners across the country to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VII game. The Kitten Bowl Party and adoption events will be held at three locations, including Danville, on Saturday and Sunday.
The events will feature giveaways and adoption fees for all cats and kittens will be reduced by $25 for approved adopters.
The Kitten Bowl is a feline football game and has resulted in more than 40,000 shelter pet adoptions since 2014. The competition will be hosted by North Shore Animal League America’s Board of Directors member Beth Stern.
Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and Feline Football League (FFL) Commissioner Boomer Esiason and former NFL running back Rashad Jennings will offer commentary.
Kitten Bowl VII will air Sunday at 2 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.
The shelter partners that adopt out the most animals during this promotion (Feb. 1–16) may receive cash grants.
All of the players who played in the actual Kitten Bowl competition have since found loving homes through Hallmark Channel’s partnership with North Shore Animal League America – the world’s largest no-kill, rescue, and animal adoption organization.