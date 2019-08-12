DANVILLE — The staff at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA wants cats, kittens and dogs to find their forever homes during an empty-the-shelter event Saturday.
Another special event will be held Friday, said shelter manager Kristen Szwast.
Hawkins Chevrolet, which sponsors a pet adoption every month at the shelter, will hold a pop-up showroom at the shelter, at 1467 Bloom Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. "They will bring an assortment of cars from the lot to embrace the community and to give us a voice and platform," she said.
The clear-the-shelter event, during which pets can be adopted for free, will be held from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the shelter.
Hawkins will hold an end-of-summer-bash for kids at its location, at 1856 Montour Blvd., on Saturday, where cats and kittens from the SPCA will be free to adopt, said Nathan Wagner, marketing manager.
Mackenzie Wertman's Pennsylvania Dinosaurs will visit along with professional outdoorsman Nick Sampson, who will bring a one-of-a-kind bowfishing boat that kids can check out and test their skills with some kid-friendly archery. Parents will have a chance to win a four-person bowfishing trip by test driving a vehicle. Emily's Lunchbox Food Truck will be on hand with food and ice cream. The SPCA will be selling merchandise. There will also be music.
People are asked to bring items for the shelter to fill a truck with food and supplies. Hours for the Hawkins event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Szwast said the clear-the-shelter event is an annual event with a mission of emptying the shelter and sending all the cats and dogs to their forever homes.
"We are excited to send these babies home," she said.
During both days, crafts will be set up for kids. Toilet tissue rolls and tissue boxes are needed and can be dropped off at the SPCA.
Prospective adopters should bring some cash for a dog license or a cat carrier. They need to have proof that any other pets they own are up to date on their vaccines. If not, they can get them vaccinated at the walk-in clinic next door. People who wish to adopt a dog and already have a dog or dogs will need to bring their pets for a meet-and-greet in one of the play yards.
People can complete applications for adoptions in advance, but not for any specific animal. If not, people will be asked to complete adoption applications before entering the shelter. They also need to bring proof of identification and their address.
Hill's Pet Nutrition and NBC and Telemundo stations are sponsoring the clear-the-shelter events at 1,100 shelters across the country.
This month, Hawkins sponsored the adoption of Bear, a 9-year-old German shepherd.
"We are hoping people will get out of the house and adopt," Wagner said.
Wagner said they sponsor adoptions as a way of giving back to the community. "The community gives so much to the dealership and everyone there is an animal lover. My wife is a veterinarian and we have quite a few rescues," he said.
Mike Roinick Jr., sales consultant at Hawkins, adopted a miniature pinscher last September from the SPCA.
Hawkins posts the pet of the month on its Facebook page and on Instagram.
Hawkins also holds pop-up showrooms to help other businesses and "drive traffic to them," Wagner said.
The dealership held a pop-up showroom at Clark's Pet and Ag, at 229 Montour Blvd., Aug. 10. Dogs from the SPCA were taken for the family-fun event with games, sprinklers and a pool party for dogs.
Hawkins will sponsor an event Sept. 14 at Tee To Green Golf Center, at 2011 Montour Blvd., where people will pay a fee to hit golf balls at a junk car on the driving range. All the proceeds will go to the SPCA to help rehabilitate the cat room. There will be food trucks available and every model of their line-up on display.