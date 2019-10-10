DANVILLE — Kissing a cow, a costume contest, vendors and reduced adoption fees will be part of the free and family-friendly Pawtober Fest 2019 on Saturday.
The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will host Pawtober from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter, at 1467 Bloom Road.
The special adoption rates of $25 for each cat, kitten, dog and puppy will be in effect from 12:30 to 6 p.m., said shelter manager Kristen Szwast.
"Pawtober will be a huge party to celebration adoptions," she said. Numerous prizes will be awarded.
Each pet is spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped for identification purposes and treated for fleas and ticks.
Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor the adoptions during the Empty the Shelters event, which is a national event involving more than 125 shelters in 26 states.
People who want to adopt a dog and have another dog need to bring the dog along for a meet-and-greet.
If people have a cat carrier, they should bring it along. Otherwise they can purchase a cardboard carrier for $5.
People who have other pets and are adopting another pet need to bring information that the other pets are up to date on their rabies and distemper vaccinations.
A license fee will be required for dogs.
Pawtober will include games, food, vendors, crafts, live music, raffles and a Halloween costume contest for animals and people.
People can take turns trying to kiss Cowlvin the friendly cow at a booth. He is available for adoption along with a horse named Freckles.
Cowlvin is a 1-year-old jersey cow rescued from a cruelty and neglect situation, according to shelter attendant Faith Hancock, who works with the barn animals. He needs to be a pasture pet and his adoption fee is $150.
Freckles is a 16-year-old flea bitten thoroughbred and he can be ridden. His adoption fee is $300.
Pawtober vendors will include Thirty One, Tee to Green Golf Center, Hawkins Chevrolet, Rah Antiques and Primitives, Mad Molly Cat Toys, Damsel in Distress, Paparazzi, Scentsy homemade bandanas, Weebeastee, Sheetz, woodwork home decor, Psychic and Daydream Ceramics.
Food will include grilled hot dogs and hamburgers. There will also be Halloween candy.
Nathan Wagner, marketing and finance manager of Hawkins, said they will have a couple of vehicles on display.
Hawkins sponsors a Pet of the Month for adoption from the shelter and has raised money to upgrade the cat room.