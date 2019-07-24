Danville SPCA to launch pet food pantry program next Saturday

DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will start helping the less fortunate by giving out pet food and supplies for them starting Aug. 3. at its new Danville Center Pet Food Pantry.
The center, at 1467 Bloom Road, will open a pet food pantry that day from 10 a.m. to noon. It will continue to be open those hours on the first Saturday of each month in the center garage.
"We are trying to help families in need or who have fallen on hard times with financial burdens to keep their pets in their homes," said Center Manager Kristen Szwast.
"This will be a nice way of giving food back to the community to help keep pets happy and healthy," she said.
The food and items given out have been donated and cannot be used by the shelter on a daily basis.
People getting food will be asked to fill out an application they can find at the center's Facebook page, pick up at the shelter or complete when they arrive at the shelter.
To qualify, an applicant would need to indicate he or she is receiving one of the following: state or federal cash assistance, SNAP, Medicaid, Social Security or SSI, unemployment or have a low income of less than $20,000 a year or $25,000 a year with dependants.
The pantry will be run by volunteers who will track the number of pounds of food given out to determine what communities need help the most, she said.
Since the program relies solely on donations from the community, Szwast hopes people will continue to donate food and other items to the no-kill nonprofit shelter for the program.
Miscellaneous items include treats, covered litter boxes, dishes and more.
"We are thrilled with the PSPCA Danville Center's new pet pantry. We love the community we serve through our pet adoptions, vaccine clinics and spay and neuter services, and are thrilled to be able to continue that service through a pet pantry. It has always been our mission not only to find homes for adoptable animals, but to keep them there, which is only furthered through the new pantry," said Gillian Kocher, director of public relations of PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia.