DANVILLE — In a partnership with W&L Subaru, the Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center will host Subaru Share The Love Vaccine Clinic after receiving a generous event grant from the ASPCA and Subaru. The event will offer free rabies/distemper vaccines for both dogs and cats for the first 50 clients at the Veterinary Clinic at the Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center, located at 1467 Bloom Road on Dec. 21 from 1-5 p.m.
Interested clients should bring previous vet records. The vaccine clinic is walk-in, no appointment is necessary. Free rabies/distemper vaccinations will only be provided to the first 50 clients. Other vaccinations will be available at regular costs. For more information or questions call the clinic directly: 570-293-9200.