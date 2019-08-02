All tests at the Danville State Hospital for Legionnaires' disease have come back negative, but tests are ongoing, according to the state Department of Human Services.
Andrew Jones, 30, of Elysburg, an employee at the Danville State Hospital in Montour County, was diagnosed with the disease last month. The bacterial infection is often found in contaminated air conditioning units, said Dr. Stanley Martin, the director of infectious diseases for Geisinger.
Erin James, a spokesperson for the Department of Human Services, said the DHS is aware of the employee's diagnosis and promptly consulted with the state Department of Health.
"DHS is closely monitoring Danville State Hospital patients and other employees for possible symptoms," said James. "DHS immediately began testing water samples, HVAC, and other mechanical systems for traces of Legionella bacteria throughout the facility, and those efforts are ongoing. All tests have been negative. To date, there is no evidence of Legionella at the Danville State Hospital."
Symptoms include coughing, fever, shortness of breath, lethargy, disorientation, and gastrointestinal issues. It can be treated by antibiotics and the recovery can takes weeks to months, according to Martin.
The disease is caused by a bacteria called Legionella. Its name comes from an outbreak of pneumonia first described in 1976 after an outbreak of pneumonia occurred among people attending the American Legion convention at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia, said Martin.
Legionnaires' disease is difficult to diagnose since it is not a bacteria that is found through the normal routine process, but rather specific tests, said Martin.
"The bacteria typically live in water, sometimes occasionally in compost or soil. Most patients get it from inhaling aerosolized water that is contaminated with the bacteria," he said. "The thing to remember about Legionnaires' is that most people who are healthy have a higher resistance to this infection. This tends to be more common in the elderly or those with lung disease. It's not something you get from being around other people. It's not contagious, it's environmental exposure."