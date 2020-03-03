Danville student chosen to compete in state geography contest

DANVILLE — The National Geographic Society named Abril Xu, a seventh-grader at Danville Middle School, as a semifinalist and she is eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The contest will be held at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg on March 27.
This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 32nd year. To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state with fourth- through eighth-grade students.
This year, an estimated 2.4 million students competed in the competition, with 8,661 students becoming school champions. School champions also took an online qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. Up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories were invited to compete in the state competition.