DANVILLE — Twenty-four large ornaments created by Danville Middle School students will soon hang on the Pennsylvania tree during the National Christmas Tree Celebration in Washington, D.C.
Art teacher Megan Heistand said the decorated weatherproof 5 1/2-inch plastic globes, provided by the National Park Service, need to be postmarked by Friday. Shipping is paid for by the park service.
The school's Art Club created the ornaments depicting Pennsylvania themes.
Heistand applied for the project at the end of August and was notified in early September the school was chosen to represent Pennsylvania. Fifty-six schools involving more than 1,500 students from each state, territory and the District of Columbia decorated ornaments.
The ornaments will be placed on 56 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree, which will be lighted Dec. 5.
Heistand said she and club members, in sixth through eighth grades, were provided tickets to attend the tree lighting and plan to attend.
"We're really excited," she said. The ceremony will include live musical performances, special guests and the official lighting of the national tree. The trees will be available to view through Jan. 1.
The Danville students worked on the ornaments before, after and during school. Heistand said the whole group devoted more than 20 hours to the project.
Students chose subjects such as Punxsutawney Phil, birds, mountain laurel, a keystone, Knoebels Amusement Resort, Centralia, fish and scenes showing deer and a farm.
Eighth-grader Elizabeth Tyson, 13, decorated her ornament with Pennsylvania Dutch hex symbols she cut from foam. "My mother came up with the idea and I thought it would be cool to bring it back since not many people still use Dutch hex symbols," she said. Hex symbols are a form of Pennsylvania Dutch art. She said she enjoyed working on the project.
Despite having a cast on her right arm, seventh-grader Janelle Stassel, 12, was able to paint a scene of a deer, a barn and a tree line to be placed inside her ornament.
Matthew Acor and Kaleb Stetler, both 12 and in seventh grade, chose Pennsylvania fish as their subjects. They painted the inside of their ornament blue and painted fish on the outside, including the state fish, which is the brook trout.
Kaleb said he is a fisherman and Matthew said he sometimes fishes.
According to the National Park Service, the national Christmas tree has strong ties to education after a letter arrived in 1923 to the White House from District of Columbia Public Schools proposing a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the south lawn of the White House. That Christmas Eve, President Calvin Coolidge walked from the oval office to the Ellipse in the President's Park and pushed a button to light the first national Christmas tree. Since 1973, the national tree has been a living tree in the President's Park.