DANVILLE — Results from Danville Area School District students show the benefits of taking more Spanish classes.
“AP (advanced placement) scores and National Spanish Exam scores taken last spring were the highest ever,” said Spanish teacher Tina Bartholomew.
She teaches Spanish to kindergarten through second grade at the Danville Primary School and first-level Spanish at Danville Area High School.
Last year, the district added a Spanish teacher for Liberty Valley Intermediate School where she previously taught and Bartholomew returned last year to teach at the high school. “Before I had 1,100-plus kids when I went from building to building and I wanted more teaching time with the students and asked for another teacher at Liberty-Valley,” said Bartholomew, who taught kindergarten through fifth grades for four years.
She said the Danville district is the only public district in the area teaching Spanish on the elementary level. “This is one more reason how Danville sets students up for excellence,” she said.
“We began this initiative because there are many Spanish speakers in the U.S. and it’s a great skill for Danville students to learn here and to prepare for their careers throughout the world,” she said.
She said teachers began the initiative to offer Spanish on the elementary level after making presentations to the school board. “Learning Spanish at an early age is important,” she said.
One of six Spanish teachers, she teaches on a six-day cycle compared with a previous 12-day cycle at the primary school.
“With my presence in this building, (primary school) Spanish happens all the time — in the hallway and the playground,” she said as students address her in Spanish when they see her. “It’s becoming a way of life for us in our building and is accepted by all kids and parents. They are learning the language and a lot about the culture,” she said.
On Monday and Tuesday, elementary students celebrated Three King’s Day by making, decorating and wearing paper crowns. The day is celebrated as part of the Christmas season in Spanish-speaking countries. During the activity, students learned the names of items they used such as markers and scissors in Spanish.
Bartholomew said first grade is learning the alphabet and counting up to 50 in Spanish while second grade knows the alphabet and counts up to 100 in the language.
When they reach those levels, they earn their “bilingual superpowers” with their names displayed in the hallway and them wearing a cape and a mask in class.
On Tuesday, second-graders spoke about their experiences. Seven-year-old Olivia Roadarmel said she has been taking Spanish since first grade and has learned to count to 100 and sing the alphabet in Spanish. She enjoys the activities the most.
MaggieRose Young, 8, knows the months, the year and days of the week in Spanish and likes singing in the language. She started classes in first grade.
Evie Rakovan, 8, began taking Spanish in kindergarten and knows the days of the week, the alphabet and numbers to 100. She said she likes the activities and songs.
Bartholomew uses songs and crafts in her teaching while Liberty Valley Spanish teacher Bryn Lenig teaches through storytelling.
Other Spanish teachers include John Keller and Bridgette Reich-Coup at the high school and Meghan Bond and Krista Roman at the Danville Middle School.
A teacher in the Danville district since 2001 and a teacher for 23 years, Bartholomew earned her master’s degree in early childhood education and had hoped for the opportunity for the program now offered. “In the year 2014-15, we got the OK and we began an educational goal and a dream come true,” she said.
She expands Spanish beyond her classroom in the primary school by posting signs about washing and drying hands in Spanish and making signs, such as words related to manners, for teachers to post in their classrooms.
This year, she has teamed with second-grade teacher Megan Geise. Bartholomew reads a story in Spanish and Geise reads it in English with the students learning new vocabulary and discussing the book.
Bartholomew began Jan. 7 instructing 12 teachers basic Spanish in the primary school. She is offering six one-hour lessons after school in the “hope of growing more Spanish in our building.”
She also filled boxes for the 28 classrooms in the primary school with games, books and other items in Spanish for students to use during inside recess. “This is new this year. I know they will enjoy it,” she said.
She got interested in the language after taking Spanish 1 while in ninth grade in the Tunkhannock area. “I found it fun and easy to understand and took four years in high school,” said Bartholomew who majored in secondary education and Spanish at Bloomsburg University. “My teachers in high school inspired me to do the job I do today,” she said.
French is also offered at the high school level in the district.