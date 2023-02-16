DANVILLE — Two Danville Area High School students have organized a blood drive. It will be held today, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the high school’s gymnasium.
By Wednesday, all spots were filled. The blood drive was open to students, staff and some area residents, if cleared.
Lorie Schwartz, who teaches AP language and composition at Danville, explained that “in December, we did our ‘community’ unit. Our essential question centered on how individuals can maintain integrity while pursuing personal dreams while contributing to society.”
The students chose all types of projects, including writing letters to breast cancer patients, knitting squares for children in Africa, caroling and more.
Two students, both juniors, Alivia Shen and Alania Soza chose to organize a blood drive. They researched, set up and are managing a blood drive in the high school gymnasium.
Soza and Shen contacted and set up every aspect of this drive and are doing all the work as part of their community project.
“After deciding to host the blood drive we had to figure out which organization to work with,” Shen said on Monday. “We needed to consider which organization was able to offer flexible time slots and also have scholarship opportunities.”
After the students decided on Miller-Keystone, they talked with their teacher and had to also talk with administration members.
“We figured the high school gym would be most convenient because it is spacious,” Shen said.
Soza said she has “been around the medical community due to my sibling’s disabilities. My little brother had blood transfusion when he had open heart surgery when I was 8, so I’ve always been really thankful to blood donors.”
Soza wanted to donate blood when COVID hit because she saw people suffering “and I wanted to help. But while I couldn’t give oxygen, I could give blood.”
She then learned you can’t give blood until age 16, “and I was only 14 so it got put on the back burner.” The idea came up back to Soza when Schwartz announced the unit project.
“I like serving my community,” Soza said. “My childhood dream was to be a member of the peace corps, and service to me has changed my life. I always have wanted to extend to others that kindness.”
Soza’s first thought for volunteering was to donate blood, “because being so close to Geisinger and hearing about the blood shortages from the news and friends in the medical field, it was at the forefront of my mind and top of the list.
“So with a bit of research I was able to find that while there was no blood drives around us, we were able to host and coordinate one at the high school as teens,” Soza said.
After that, Shen signed on to help out and the administration agreed.
Organizing a blood drive takes a lot of work Soza said.
“I’ve probably spent ten plus hours making posters, sending emails, doing training, and more to have amazing students be able to volunteer as canteen workers, schedule our donors, and work with our local blood bank.
“It’s been hard,” she said, “but I know it’s a good thing to do and like my mom says, if you have the chance, always do something good you’ll never regret a good deed.”