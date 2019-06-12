DANVILLE — The Danville Taco Bell will hold a grand opening this weekend at the restaurant at 179 Northumberland St.
Taco Bell Franchisee D.B. Concepts announced the grand opening event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People can enjoy Taco Bell’s favorable menu items, such as the Crunchy Taco, Mexican Pizza and Crunchwrap Supreme.
“Whether you’re coming in for a classic Taco Bell taco or burrito, or you want to live más with the latest product innovation, we invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at our new Danville location,” said Dave Bhasin, owner of D.B. Concepts.
This location has been designed in Taco Bell’s Modern Explorer design, inspired by the farm to table movement. The design reinforces Taco Bell’s commitment to preparing food using the best ingredients. What makes the Modern Explorer design unique is the open kitchen concept, allowing customers to watch their food be prepared.
The restaurant is also equipped with free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating in order to provide more for consumers’ in-store experience.
The drive-thru features an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system to ensure orders are made quickly and accurately.
The restaurant serves the community seven days a week between 7 a.m. and midnight and stays open until 1 a.m. on weekends.
Taco Bell, which opened earlier this year, employs 35 and is located in the parking lot of the Danville Plaza.