DANVILLE — A Danville Area High School teacher and certified forester has embarked on a goal of climbing trees at the highest point of all 67 Pennsylvania counties.
Van Wagner, who teaches agriculture, said on Tuesday, “It’s going to take me several years, but I hope the effort will give me a chance to inspire students, get people’s attention and allow me to create discussions about forestry.”
So far, Wagner has completed four climbs: in Montour, Union, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.
Pennsylvania is blessed with some of “the most incredible forests in the world,” he said. “I want to celebrate this, while also helping to raise awareness about some of the threats and challenges they face.
Finding the highest point is just part of his quest. Once there, Wagner hopes to climb the to the top of the highest tree he can find.
A few weeks ago, he said, “I climbed Montour Ridge and then a tall Red Oak tree at the highest point.
A friend, Bob Stoudt, executive director of Montour Area Recreation Commision (MARC), joined him.
“We talked about it and realized this was probably the highest natural climb anyone ever did in our county,” Wagner said.
By natural, Wagner meant still attached to something natural rather than a cell tower or some man-made structure.
Stoudt recalled accompanying Wagner on his adventure to the highest point in Montour County. It was in State Game Lands #115 in Liberty Township.
“MARC has been fortunate to work with Van for dozens of hikes and educational events in recent years designed to raise awareness of our local environment and history,” Stoudt said.
“Van has a rare combination of knowledge, public presentation skills and an engaging personality that make him an ideal ambassador for our region and our natural resources,” Stoudt said. “He is exceedingly well-versed in the diversity and composition of our regional forests, as well as the many threats they face. I’m confident Van’s project will generate public interest and awareness of Pennsylvania’s forest resources and, hopefully, inspire others to consider forestry-related careers.”
Taking on Union County
Wagner recently climbed Jones Mountain, the highest point in Union County. “It was an incredibly tough climb through thick mountain laurel on a steep rocky slope. The temperature was close to zero,” he said.
“By the time I reached the summit and chose a Pitch Pine tree to climb, I had icicles in my beard. From the top of the tree I could see Snyder, Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties. It was incredible.”
Wagner is a certified arborist with the International Society of Arboriculturists and certified forester with the Society of American Foresters.
Being able to safely climb trees goes with the territory, Wagner said. “As a forester I want to see more forestry awareness in the public. Our forests are the source of tens of billions of dollars in economic activity in Pennsylvania. They provide spiritual and recreational value as well. If I can get people talking about trees and forests I am happy.
“For me, it’s not about setting a record,” he said. “It’s about setting a personal goal and seeing it through with hopes it will accomplish a greater good.”