DANVILLE — Borough police charged two Danville teens with confronting three juveniles on two separate occasions and allegedly making them feel they may be in danger of bodily injury July 4 at 1221 Upper Mulberry St. and Danville Weis Markets.
Officer Joseph Eister cited Hunter Wagner, 19, and Jansen McManus, 18, each with simple assault and harassment.
McManus told police a group of juveniles confronted him at his home and called him a name. McManus and Wagner then followed the juveniles to an area of Spruce Street, where one juvenile displayed a knife and said "do something." The juveniles continued down Spruce Street toward Weis Markets.
McManus and Wagner got into separate vehicles and located the juveniles on Spruce Street near the Weis loading docks, where they blocked them from leaving and again confronted them. McManus said he asked them what their problem was and three juveniles displayed knives. A police car came to the area and the juveniles fled, he said. Wagner gave police a similar account.
The juveniles told police they initially began the confrontation by calling McManus a name. They said McManus and Wagner initiated a second confrontation on Spruce Street and a third confrontation near Weis Markets, causing them to be frightened and feel threatened.