“Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”
— Maya Angelou
March 26, 1953 Dr. Jonas E. Salk announced polio vaccine a success.
March 28, 1979 Three Mile Island nuclear disaster
March 30, 1867 U.S. purchased Alaska for $7.2 million
March 30, 1964 The Beatles had 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 at the same time
March 31, 1951 The first commercially built U.S. computer, The Univac, sold
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The DAHS tennis team, after a dominating win over league favorite Central Columbia in the opener, went on to easily win the match against Shikellamy High School in their second match.
The Ironmen did not drop a set and lost only 12 games in 11 sets, without dropping a game in singles or doubles. They looked strong according to coach Chris Leicht. The closest match of the day came at No. 1 doubles where Danville juniors Mark Miller and Tyler Hennessy won their match 8-3. No. 2 doubles, sophomore Jon Cook and freshman Keith Kopelcheck, won 8-0, and No. 3 doubles, Andrew Kennedy and Sanjay Bhatia, ended with an 8-2 win.
Singles were also strong. Every Danville player won in straight sets. Hennessy, 6-0 6-0 at No. 2 singles; Cook, 6-0 6-0; and Kopelcheck, 6-3 6-0. Miller then earned his first singles victory of the year, winning in straight sets 6-3 6-3 to complete the shutout for Danville. The team was now at 2-0 with the 11-0 victory over Shikellamy.
Kathleen Baas of Riverside was one of the four women honored during a ceremony at the Kehr Union Building on the campus at Bloomsburg University at the 20th annual Columbia Montour women’s conference, which included the 17th annual "Outstanding Women Awards." Local women from Columbia and Montour counties were nominated in February on the basis of their outstanding achievements, contributions to others, leadership and personal growth. An honor Kathleen well deserved.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Cub Pack 36 of the Mausdale United Church of Christ held its Pinewood Derby with Brian Bickhart and Greg Nevius capturing first and second place in the Bear category. Jason Wahly, Wolf category, best design, and Jamie Fausey, second place, were pictured in the local newspaper. Best design in Bear category winners Eric Patterson, first place, and Tony Marks, second, were also in the photo.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Bob Marks and Jack Curry, two junior high students, did very well in the Junior Division of the YMCA Table Tennis Tournament. Jack Curry emerged as singles champion and he and Bob Marks were doubles champions.
Another bit of info in the news story was how Jack Curry, during the recent flood, waded through approximately 2 feet of water near the football field to save a cat that was stranded on a fence.
The pupils of Mrs. Bills’ class visited the river observation station. Mrs. Marie Little, local river observer, showed the class the house where the gauges that record the water depth were kept. She explained how they work. She also collected snow and rainfall to be measured for precipitation records. A sample of the river water was taken every day to record the temperature of the water and periodically for pollution.
Helen Chappell wrote Mrs. Little a thank-you letter on behalf of the class.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The editor of The Danville News had to start an article with a sad heading; “The final chapter for another of Danville’s young men who were called to war has been written.”
A telegram from the War Department ended community-wide hope that Sgt. Howard B. Jenkins would survive as a prisoner of war. The telegram announced that he died in a German prison camp. The German government through the Red Cross stated, “Your son died as a result of wounds received in battle in February.” The Secretary of War confirmed the letter. Sgt. Jenkins landed in England in 1943 and with the 29th saw most of the major battles in the European Theater.
The death of Sgt. Howard B. Jenkins was the 31st Montour County boy to sacrifice his life for this country.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gerringer, daughter Doris, Margaret Reeder and Henrietta McCarty visited Seamen Donald Gerringer, James Long, Jacob Dailey, Robert Dietrick, Bud George and Paul Brady who were stationed at Sampson, New York.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Corporations and private owners were cooperating in the campaign to reforest Pennsylvania. Chief Forester Gifford Pinchot announced that approximately 3,000,000 forest trees would be planted this spring by corporations and private owners of forest lands. Trees were to be distributed free by the forestry department to owners of 600 forest lands. Every state nursery would ship young seedlings to the planters. The Mount Alto nursery alone had shipped more than 200,000 trees. Orders were received from water companies for more than 500,000 and 50 different water companies in the state already planted more than 2,000,000 trees. During the last five years, mining companies, rod and gun clubs and various institutions had placed orders.
Again sitting here looking out the window at little of the world passing by, I continue to think of the many simple times of my life as a youngster, memories that are so precious.
I was part of a group of neighborhood friends on North Mill Street that spent our young lives growing up together. Every week, usually on Friday night, we would meet with my cousins Katie and Genie to play games or cards. My Aunt Kathryn would always make popcorn or peanuts for us. Some of our favorite games were Monopoly, Parcheesi, Chinese Checkers, Bingo and we had a Ouija Board that we never really understood how to use.
Many of the family homes had chickens in their yard, including my grandmother who lived a block away from my house. I had a basket to help collect the eggs. My uncles raised Homer pigeons in the loft of the barn. They belonged to a club that held races — leaving the pigeons out of their cage at a distant location. The owner of the first pigeon to fly home was the winner.
Please, everyone be careful, take care of yourself during these difficult times.
