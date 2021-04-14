DANVILLE — Danville Area School District officials will use federal funds to address pandemic-induced “learning loss” with a summer school that will include outdoor activities, field trips and the arts, in addition to academics.
As part of that, the school board Wednesday night approved an agreement with the teachers union to pay teachers $40 per hour — $20 more per hour than previously — to teach summer classes.
Board members at their March 24 meeting discussed whether to pay teachers $50 an hour to teach summer school, using COVID relief funds from the federal government.
The proposal was included in a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Danville Education Association, which Superintendent Ricki Boyle presented to the board. Board members had questions about the plan, and the board, by a split vote, tabled the matter until Wednesday night.
Boyle said at the previous meeting that administrators want to encourage more students to attend summer school to make up for learning losses due to the pandemic, but teachers won’t teach summer classes for the usual rate of $20 per hour.
She said administrators want to make sure all needs are met for students in special education, English as a Second Language, students who are homeless and all other students.
On Wednesday night, the superintendent showed the results of a survey the administration conducted that showed 472 parents sent completed responses when asked about their interest in summer programming. She would like the summer program to include academics along with social emotional learning, athletics, field trips and camps.
John Bickhart, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, cited data showing students fell behind in some areas.
“It is evident learning loss has occurred,” he told the board during the meeting seen on Zoom and YouTube. “We weren’t able to do what we wanted to do because (students) weren’t here.”
Bickhart said, though, that he learned on a conference call with educators from Pennsylvania and Virginia that many districts did not return to school as early as Danville did.
In a presentation earlier in the meeting, Boyle cited the steps the district took in response to the pandemic, closing schools before the governor ordered them closed in March 2020 training teachers in online teaching early on, providing other professional development, and reviewing health and safety plans for all school buildings and athletics, producing a 38-page document of “intensive information.”
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely said the district previously received nearly $2.4 million in COVID relief funds, much of which went toward technology for online learning, academics and sanitizing the schools.
She said the district has until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend an additional $3.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds. A minimum of 20 percent, or $692,154, must be spent to address learning loss.
Ely said the summer program would cost an estimated $192,048. Teacher salaries and related benefits for the summer would total $116,609.