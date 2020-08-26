Danville school officials Wednesday night gave the school board and the public a brief introduction to the district's preparation for the virtual classroom.
Jeff Ryan, district director of information technology, said the district is installing new infrastructure and teachers are undergoing training for student instruction.
Teachers and students were thrown into online classes in March for the rest of the school year after schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said that for this school year, 23 percent of the district's students will participate in either the hybrid/bridge classes, in which lessons teachers present will be broadcast live and uploaded to Google Classroom, or in the district's eLearning Academy.
School reopens a week from today, a week later than originally scheduled, due to concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases in Montour County.
John Bickhart, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said teachers are going through extensive training over 21 hours today, Monday and Tuesday through Google, for students who have chosen to participate in school online due to the pandemic.
"This is not perfect," Bickhart said.
He said as things need improvement, they will be improved.
"We all know we're building the airplane as we're flying," Bickhart said. "We are doing everything we can to prepare."
Boyle said that of the 2,265 students enrolled for the new school year, 344 are in the hybrid/bridge program, and 104 students in kindergarten through eighth grade and 73 high school students are enrolled in the eLearning Academy. The hybrid/bridge model is new and the district cyber school previously was only for grades seven through 12.
"It would have cost the district $6.2 million had we chosen not to introduce these programs," Boyle said.
She also reiterated that the state is requiring students and staff to wear face masks at all times in school, except when eating.
Outside the classroom, Boyle said that per the governor's mandate, no more than 250 people may be in the football stadium at one time, including cheerleaders and the marching band for home games.
"Band and cheer will not be traveling," the superintendent said.
No spectators will be allowed into the stadium for games. She said fans can purchase a subscription to watch the game online. She said she will post information on the website on how to subscribe.