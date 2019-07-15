VALLEY TWP. — A state trooper charged a Danville woman with driving while under the influence of controlled substances following a one-vehicle crash June 10 near Route 54 and Jerseytown Road.
Witnesses said Barbara J. Underkoffler, 51, was driving erratically and drifting from side to side in the right and passing lanes before the accident. She spun clockwise off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and shrubbery.
When the trooper spoke to her, she said she didn't know what happened and thought maybe a tire rod was bad, according to the charges. He said her eyes were glossy and her speech was slurred.
Her blood test results showed amphetamine, methamphetamine, fetanyl and norfentanyl, police said.
Tpr. Joshua Pavlick charged her with driving while under the influence of controlled substances, driving while her license was suspended or revoked, failure to drive in a single lane, careless driving and reckless driving.