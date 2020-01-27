MAHONING TWP. — Police charged a Danville woman with driving while under the influence of alcohol after stopping her for having an inoperable tail light.
Mahoning Township Sgt. Matthew Gerst said Alexandra J. Bugasch, 30, didn't use a left turn signal to indicate she was turning onto Woodbine Lane from Route 11 Jan. 11.
After stopping her vehicle, Gerst observed indicators of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the charges. He said she fumbled with paperwork, failed to make eye contact, had slurred speech and gave him a traffic citation issued by another police department. She provided half a driver's license update card and had to search to find the half that contained identifying information.
After another officer arrived to assist, she admitted she had one or two drinks before driving, police said. When police asked her to get out of the vehicle, she stumbled and caught her foot on the door. Police said she was unable to do field sobriety tests.
Gerst charged her with having a high rate of alcohol, or a blood alcohol level of 0.198 percent, general impairment and a signal violation.