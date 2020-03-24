MAHONING TWP. — Mahoning Township police charged a Danville area woman with driving while under the influence of alcohol after her vehicle was reported parked at Bloom Road and Woodbine Lane for some time March 8.
Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker found the 2008 Hyundai owned by Allisyn R. Hetherington, 24, on the north side of Bloom Road in a yard. He observed an unconscious female in the driver's seat with her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle in drive. He woke her with a knock on the window and immediately told her to put the vehicle in park.
Fenstermaker detected an odor of intoxicating beverage and said her eyes were bloodshot and glossy. Hetherington showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, according to the charges.
Fenstermaker charged her with driving while under the influence of alcohol and having a high rate of alcohol or a blood alcohol level of 0.105 percent.