DANVILLE — Downtown's reopening started off with a burst of relieved shoppers last weekend as customers headed to stores along Mill Street and across the Susquehanna in Riverside.
After two months of near isolation for many, they brought some business back to struggling merchants. While business slowed a bit earlier this week, with only a handful of businesses open early on, merchants were hopeful business would come back, now that Montour County has gained yellow status in the gradual comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Gov. Tom Wolf moved Montour and Northumberland counties and 22 other counties to yellow status on May 1, allowing them to reopen last Friday with certain restrictions, such as requirements for employees and customers to wear face masks, social distancing, limited numbers of people allowed in stores and sanitization.
"Today's a bit slow," Purple Hippo owner Carrie Bitner said on Monday, a chilly overcast day.
She said her Mill Street store, which sells smoking products, pipes, CBD products, candles and gifts, was fairly busy on the weekend, just before Mother's Day. "I don't know what to expect. I thought it would be really busy because people want to get out."
She said, though, some people may not have the money, while others may still be scared to venture out around other people.
There were few shoppers out early in the week on Mill Street, and many stores remained closed. Some had signs indicating weekend hours only, from Thursday on. Those shoppers who were out complied with the guidelines and wore face masks.
"I'm hopeful," Bitner said. "People seem excited. The feeling that I get is people want to shop."
A need to get out
Over in Riverside, Heather Yagodzinskie, of Kulpmont, was looking around The English Garden, on South Mill Street.
"I just needed to be out and about," the 39-year-old Geisinger lab technician said.
Abbey Kremser, owner of The English Garden, said the business, which also sells online, had good days Friday and Saturday because people were looking for Mother's Day gifts.
Back in Danville, Beiter's Department Store, a popular Mill Street retail business, has seen a steady flow of customers since reopening last week.
One of those customers, Tammy Walters, of the Washingtonville area, said it was her second time shopping there since the reopening.
"We were here one other time," said Walters, 46.
She was returning an item that wasn't the correct size. On Wednesday, she was restocking some craft and activity items for the kids.
"There's been a lot of pent-up demand," said owner Tom Beiter. "We have been unseasonably busy, and we did no real advertising."
He said there probably were some customers who didn't know they were open yet. He said, though, he has not opened for evening hours again because the restaurants are not open.
'A slow process'
Business was slower in gaining momentum at D's Clothier, which started with a soft opening on Friday.
"We don't have the type of merchandise people need to run out and buy," said employee Valerie Shultz. "It's a slow process."
D's took a hit with the postponement of proms and weddings, but she wasn't worried about the business long-term.
"We have been here 38 years. We have a good core customer base. Fortunately, maybe even unfortunately, sometimes we don't qualify for some of the business loans," said Shultz, who has worked there for 22 of those years.
"We're trying to ease into it," she said. "It's important everybody be safe."
Merle Norman owner Kay Roth said her cosmetics store and boutique were busy on the weekend prior to Mother's Day, but business slowed this week.
"It was exciting to see everybody," Roth said. "But the hardest part is, no hugs. We're huggers here."
Roth also has a salon inside the business, but that is not yet allowed to open under the state guidelines. That's takes a big chunk out of her business, she said.
Roth also said some people might be nervous about going into stores, despite the precautions. But she said she and her staff sanitize door handles, wear masks and keep social distance.
"It's not as scary (shopping here) as it is going to the grocery store," Roth said.
Former Ski Valley owner Bill Davenport, whose son, Kelly, now owns the business, also said business was better on the weekend, but, he added, "It's nice to see cars parked on Mill Street again."
He said some people have been in this week to look around, some have brought in bikes for repair.
"We sold a couple bikes," Davenport said.
He and his son are hoping business comes back.
"It's been a rough two months," he said.