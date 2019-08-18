HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians made an average of 655 complaints about robocalls a day in 2018, according to federal data.
That amounts to 239,133 complaints about robocalls in Pennsylvania. Only five other states had more — California (747,829), Florida (427,404), Texas (402,316), New York (348,615) and Illinois (252,935), according to the Federal Trade Commission. Adjusted for complaints per 100,000 residents, Pennsylvania still ranked high, coming in 14th.
A new analysis by SocialCatfish.com, a website that helps users verify the identities of people they are interacting with online, notes that the most common robocall scams involve calls purporting to be from the Internal Revenue Service, health insurance companies or foreign consulates.
A new scam claiming to be from the Chinese consulate has cost more than $40 million in total, or $164,000 per victim, the website reported.
It’s a problem that’s attracted the notice of advocates and lawmakers in Harrisburg. The AARP Fraud Watch Network warned in June that robocallers are increasingly turning to spoofing, technology that allows them to make it appear that a phone call is originating locally.
Unfortunately, the technique can be successful, with 54 percent of Pennsylvania adults surveyed likely to answer a call seemingly from a local area code. Forty-two percent said they would pick up a call from an area code where friends or family live.
The AARP pointed to the YouMail Robocall index, which found there were more than 1.6 billion robocalls placed in Pennsylvania in 2018, more than double the number from 2016. More than half of Pennsylvania adults surveyed by AARP estimated that they receive seven or more robocalls per week.
The study showed Pennsylvania residents can be tempted by robocall scams. In fact, 57 percent of those adults surveyed were likely to engage with scammers, especially if the message contains a threat — like unpaid taxes or facing jail time for missing jury duty.
Pennsylvania residents can help limit the number of robocalls they get by registering for the federal and the state Do-Not-Call lists.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, there are 10.4 million phone numbers registered on the federal Do-Not-Call list and 3.74 million are registered on the state Do Not Call list, said Karissa Hand, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office oversees the state list. The attorney general’s office received 618 complaints about telemarketers last year, she said.
Last month, two telemarketing firms agreed to pay a combined total of $110,000 for violating the state’s Do-Not-Call list rules, Hand said.
Yodel Technologies agreed to pay $70,000 after it called consumers on the Do-Not-Call list and placed calls with pre-recorded messages, the Attorney General’s Office said. As part of the agreement, 40 consumers will each receive $100.
In addition, LifeEnergy, a Texas company, was ordered to pay $40,000 after it placed illegal calls with pre-recorded messages, according to the Attorney General. That settlement will give 24 consumers $100 each. Other than the restitution provided to the victims, the fines against Yodel Technologies and LifeEnergy were suspended as long as they comply with the law, Hand said.
Shapiro last year joined 34 other attorneys general in calling on Federal Communications Commission to craft new rules to allow telephone companies to block robocallers using spoof phone numbers.
Legislation to further crackdown on pesty robocallers could pass in the fall session.
The state House earlier this year unanimously passed House Bill 318 which would allow people to register their phone numbers on the Pennsylvania Do-Not-Call list permanently. Currently, phone numbers must be re-registered every five years. The bill also aims to reduce the annoyance of telemarketing calls by banning the calls on legal holidays. Computerized auto-dialers (robocalls) would be required to give residents an “opt-out” option at the beginning of the call.
The measure is now awaiting a final vote in the state Senate.
House consumer affairs committee Chairman Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, said there is broad bipartisan support for the measure “to help cut back on these annoying phone calls so I’m optimistic the Senate will pass the bill this fall.”
Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, said legislative leaders have yet to decide what legislation will be on the fall calendar.
The AARP supports House Bill 318, said Stephen Gardner, a spokesman for the group’s Pennsylvania office.
“But consumers must also remain vigilant to protect themselves from these rip-off artists,” he said.