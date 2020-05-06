The deadline to submit documents to enter the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair Queen competition must be received by May 15.
The fair queen and an alternate will be chosen to represent The Bloomsburg Fair across the state at many other county fairs as well as social business functions. The queen will promote greater public understanding, awareness and interest in the fair itself along with local agriculture and education.
Any female who wants to become a contestant for the title of Bloomsburg Fair Queen must be between the ages of 16 and 20. Registration forms and all rules and regulations can be obtained by email through bloomsburgfairqueen@hotmail.com. Registration forms must be submitted to Delores Wright, coordinator, 1157 6th Avenue, Berwick PA 18603.
The selection process will be conducted at a date to be announced, culminating in a coronation event. For more information, visit Bloomsburg Fair Queen on Facebook.
The 2020 Bloomsburg Fair Queen competition, exclusively sponsored by First Keystone Community Bank, will be conducted under the umbrella of the PA State Fair Queen Program and will observe all regulations of that organization.