DANVILLE — Charges of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct have been withdrawn against an employee who police said screamed profanities at employees and customers at Hawkins Chevrolet, at 1856 Montour Blvd., March 2.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said Tuesday she withdrew the charges against Jan E. Hendrickson, 60, after Hawkins officials asked that the charges be withdrawn.
Mahoning Township police said she caused a scene at the business at about 8 a.m., was told to leave and at about 10:05 a.m. called Josh and Mindy Hawkins and threatened to sue the dealership. She was then told she wasn't permitted on any Hawkins property. At about 1:15 p.m., she entered the dealership where she screamed and cursed at employees and customers, police said.