Dear White Evangelicals: I write to you as a white Evangelical. I’m also male, doubly privileged. I’m asking you to help us learn from each other that God may be glorified. It would be no surprise to any of my readers that unlike most white male evangelicals, I find Donald Trump to be neither strong nor a tough defender of my way of life. Neither can I excuse his flaws as a man and especially as president in the belief that he is fighting for me and what I value as a white male Evangelical Christian. Perhaps I should begin by asking if you consider me a valid evangelical.
Television commercials say aloud what is whispered in some church hallways and parking lots. He’s a bull in the china shop. He’s not nice but we need a nasty puncher. Why choose Herod? Help me understand why you seem defensive, feeling victimized? I want to understand why you seem to muffle Scripture’s clear call – “do not be afraid, do unto others, condemn not, do not be anxious…”– and sanction a pathetic man who cheats to get what he desires. Wanton impulses contaminate. Causing uncertainty is no fruitful goal. Simply, he’s not a good man, nor a healthy man.
Scripture. You and I can equally throw Scriptures at each other: Psalm 72 and the qualities of a worthy prince; Amos and his harsh prophecies against unrighteous Israel; the dissonance between White House policies and Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.
Couplets from Proverbs are particularly stinging. Proverbs 15:4: “Gentle words bring life and health; a deceitful tongue crushes the spirit.” Proverbs 11:29: "He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart."
Solace and conviction come by returning to key New Testament texts. Luke 12:48: “From everyone to whom much has been given, much more will be required; and from the one to whom much has been entrusted, even more will be demanded.” Galatians 6:7: “…you reap whatever you sow.” Matthew 7:15: “A good tree cannot bear bad fruit nor can a bad tree bear good fruit.” I Corinthians 14:26: "Let all things be done for building up.”
Enough white Evangelical males regard Trump’s petulant grievance and deceptive narratives as useful tools. Who’s using who? Franklin Graham idolizes him as saving and restoring America. Restore what? I just don’t get it. I’d really like to talk with Franklin, my white male Evangelical brother. Franklin and I read the same Bible, but we emerge with a very different Gospel.
Four more years of this? Is this what we want America and America’s children to look like? Please, help me understand why you’re willing to endorse this reality. I’ll make the coffee.
A long time ago, despite myself, I realized I needed to anchor my ministry in the insight that, “The purpose of church isn’t transforming society but transforming the transformers of society.” Once upon a time, I assumed I’d be a crusader. I discovered how social improvement begins with regenerate persons. Regenerate persons create a regenerate society. Obscured by a slurry of tweets, slogans, retrenchments, anger, anxieties over societal shifts and fears over loss of control, the hidden piece is the necessity of sincere penitence.
We know where the alternative leaves us. Divine judgment is otherwise known and named as a moral consequence, ethical cause and effect. We bring the catastrophes upon ourselves. We are to blame. We create the world, the society we get. We create the government we get. I’ll listen to you. Please, listen to me. I’ve begun to believe your man is due judgment upon our national sins.
I’ll take the hardheaded realism of the Gospel any day over what the world offers. Will you?
Restoration, revolution and redemption are very different goals. Society rightly demands justice and equality. Church asks its white members: Would you today choose to be black-skinned? How you answer says everything. Society demands law and order. Church asks: Whose law and whose order? Church asks: Where do you need to repent? Society arbitrates what are our legal rights. Church asks: Are you doing what is righteous? Society cries out for vengeance or escape. Church proclaims a God who can fulfill God’s will even from our sins and catastrophes. Society worships power. Church proclaims: “God’s power is perfected in weakness." Society is based upon a social contract. Church upholds a covenant of grace. Society says: “Wait” Church laments: “How long, o’ Lord, how long?”
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.