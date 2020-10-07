Dear Joe: Should you get elected along with a new Senate, we’ll have a fair chance for fair fixes essential for effective government and for restoring quiet honor to America. I’ve never been more eager to vote. Please, right-wing-nuts, just try to monitor me at the polls. Sure, some friends will vote for Joe’s opponent, somehow excusing his anti-constitutional democracy impulses. Who will their wives vote for in private?
What I want to see from our 2021 executive and legislative branches is for our elected leaders to exercise common sense to restructure how they legislate. I address the mechanics of how Congress operates rather than policies to be enacted. We address not ‘what’ but ‘how.’
Fareed Zakaria, author and political analyst, forewarned us in his 2003 book, “The Future of Freedom,” how since 1994 our nation via Congress has been on course toward becoming a damaging illiberal democracy. We’ve arrived. Zakaria wanted to reclaim the term ‘liberal’ in its classical definition, meaning “concerned with individual, economic, political and religious liberty.”
Faced with many conflicts during my career, fix-it plans would begin by analyzing the structural hindrances to possible solutions and reconciliation: Who decides, how do they decide, power imbalances, barriers to communication and information, differences in culture, education, negotiating styles, scarcity of resources. When you deal with people, you naturally deal with conflicts.
After disentangling the structural deficiencies and establishing a procedure for moving toward solutions, then you can begin to examine the attitudinal and behavioral barriers that prevent the various parties – our own Hatfields and McCoys – from listening and seeking common ground on issues. Common ground requires compromise when collaboration is too far a reach. Common ground requires the parties to put down their squirrel rifles for the sake of each getting a taste of a win for the sake of the greater good. What is the history of the conflict? How personal is the conflict? What’s on the line for the participants? Are there areas of agreement? What are the real issues involved? What is their self-interest?
Consider the unnecessary rancor, grievances and division over the last three Supreme Court nominees, as well as the one denied nomination. All four could have been managed productively by the simple restoration of a collegial practice that forced bipartisan collaboration in recommending, interviewing and approving candidates. What practice? When Senatorial advice and consent required 60 votes for confirmation.
Other changes regarding how to legislate? Why does the Majority Leader of the Senate decide what gets debated and voted on? Let bills be filtered through committee, then automatically scheduled. Votes in committee should be reported but not who voted for what. That’s up for them to say. It would profit the government if votes were taken on major bills without amendments. Another idea? When conflict arose between my staff, we got them into the same room to work through their problems. Presidents who play only on their side of the political street fail their office. Recommended also is enlisting the best and brightest to help solve problems. Non-partisan Blue Ribbon Panels, on a speedy timetable, break partisan log-jams. Get power by giving up power.
Beforehand, it was the public’s right to know decisions, not discussions. We’ve made public too much of Congress’ work, thus subjecting Congress to immediate and intense barrage from lobbyists and vested interests (NRA, AARP, PhRMA). The hard fact is, there’s too much democracy interfering with our republic’s representative democracy where leaders should be able to exercise their judgment free of pollster, special interest and fundraising. We’re structured now for extremism and factions. Too much democracy, contrary to a republic, invites the tyranny of the majority, tyranny of popularity, tyranny of the biggest donors. Decision-makers need to be insulated to deliberate in private, free to offend their base – doing what’s right over currying favor.
Leaders also need to get to know each other that they might learn to trust each other so they can agree to work together. A mandatory calendar fixing when representatives and senators must be present will force them to attend to business and stay over on weekends. They might even, following Scalia and Ginsburg’s example, enjoy each other’s company. There once was one dining room at the Capitol rather than separate dining rooms by party. Nowadays, party members who fraternize with other party members get scolded. The loyal opposition isn’t an enemy.
I have one more request. In light of so many deaths, so much indecency, and so much acrimony, please plan for a humble, respectful inauguration.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.