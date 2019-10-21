WASHINGTONVILLE — Four decorative street lights are a welcome addition to Washingtonville's main street.
"They look very nice and are definitely a nice addition," said resident Joseph Kinney.
Chris Shrawder, one of the owners, and Matt Young, foreman, of SRS Electric in Hummels Wharf, installed the 12-foot-tall black cast aluminum lights along Water Street Monday. The first light was placed in front of the borough building.
The lights are part of a Community Development Block Grant project. Funds for the project were approved by Montour County officials. Eight street trees, tree grates, frames and tree guards will be installed later.
The LED lights, on every block, are a 19th century style and have a gold eagle on top. They are along the Chillisquaque Creek side of the street.
Shrawder said the underground electrical conduit was installed about three weeks ago for the lights.
"PPL is here and the lights might be on tonight," he said Monday. "It won't take long to energize them."
Young said the lights have plant hangers and receptacles for adding lights, such as Christmas lighting.
General contractor Earthworks Services, of Danville, did the conduit work, which included bases for the streets lights and sidewalk repairs, after drilling was done for the bases and conduit installation, said Shrawder, whose firm is a subcontractor.
Earthworks bid $43,392 for the conduit work.
The firm also received the contract for the trees and related work for $32,971.
Two trees will be planted between each light, which will bloom in the spring, Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski previously said.