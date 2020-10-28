DANVILLE — A Sunbury woman hoping for house arrest for her fourth DUI offense, her third in 10 years, and who faces unrelated drug charges, was sentenced on Wednesday in Montour County Court to 12 to 84 months in state prison.
Jessica D. Perles, 42, of 129 N. River Ave., Sunbury, is currently incarcerated in Columbia County Prison for violating her probation on a 2019 drug possession charge by using drugs in August. She was sentenced for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Route 11 in Mahoning Township on May 31.
Perles, who still faces two pending possession with intent to deliver cases in Northumberland County, tearfully read a letter of apology via video from jail about her struggle with addiction.
President Judge Thomas James told Perles, though, that she needed help in a state drug treatment program.
"This is your fourth DUI in 15 years or so," the judge said. "You could kill somebody with these DUIs."
In addition to state prison time, he also ordered her to pay court costs, pay a $2,500 fine, perform 20 hours of community service, undergo a drug and alcohol analysis and attend highway safety school.
James urged her to get the help she needs.
"You have a long life ahead of you," he said.
Perles, who didn't understand what sentence the judge had imposed, asked if there was any way she could get house arrest. James cited her four DUIs and her drug use.
She asked why he was making an example of her and that she just needed another chance.
"I'm not making an example of you," the judge said. "I'm giving you a chance to straighten yourself out."
In other sentencings on Wednesday:
Joshua Mundrick, 37, of Washingtonville, who previously pleaded guilty to DUI in Danville last year, agreed to begin a five-day sentence this weekend in the Montour County Jail.
Timothy Coten James, 21, of 564 Mill St., Danville, was handed six months probation, ordered to pay costs, a $300 fine and perform 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was charged with hiding a Glock .45-caliber handgun in a Danville apartment after a dispute over loud music on July 6.