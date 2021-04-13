DANVILLE — A 20-year-old from Danville, charged last year with having sex with two underage girls, pleaded guilty Monday in Montour County Court to statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor.
Dade G. Ballard, 20, remains locked up in the Montour County Prison, from where he entered his plea via videoconference.
After questioning by Judge Gary E. Norton, Ballard pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault for having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Danville between Dec. 30, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020, and to the corruption charge related to an incident with a 15-year-old girl in Mahoning Township between May 1 and May 25 of 2020. Ballard was 19 at the time.
Norton told him he would be evaluated by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine if he is a sexually violent predator. The judge told Ballard he could be found to be a Tier II Sexual Offender, which would require him to register his address and other information with the state police for 25 years.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
In a separate but similar case, Tristian Perseus Ramos, 22, of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor for encounters with a 13-year-old girl in Danville between June 1 and July 31, 2019 in the borough.
Norton said Ramos would be sentenced at a later date, following a pre-sentencing investigation.
Taner Lee Yoder, 20, of Sunbury, pleaded guilty but mentally disabled to aggravated assault for attempting to cause or causing bodily injury to others. According to court documents, Yoder bit two police officers in Geisinger Medical Center's Emergency Department around 2 a.m. on March 26, 2020. He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation.