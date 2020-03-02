DANVILLE — Defendants were sentenced in Montour County Court for cases involving theft, burglary and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Jared A. Lewis, 20, to six months to 23 months in jail concurrent to a term he is serving in Columbia County after Lewis pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property of construction tools and materials from two trailers in Danville Sept. 24, 2018, through Oct. 4, 2018, valued at more than $2,000.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the items were recovered.
Norton also ordered him to pay a $300 fine. Lewis is serving 11 1/2 to 23 months in Columbia County for parole revocation. His attorney, Franklin Kepner III, said it related to a substance abuse issue and his client would be interested in drug treatment.
Burglary
The judge also sentenced Loren R. Oberdorf, of the Danville area, to 18 months probation, to pay a $300 fine, to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and to pay $1,410 in restitution. He gave her credit for 44 days served in jail.
State police at Milton charged her with burglary commercial force at the vacant Liberty Valley Country Club, along Liberty Valley Road.
Tpr. Steven Geiger responded to a burglary and found two adults and a young boy inside a residence on the property. Police determined they were homeless.
Timothy Fry, 40, and Oberdorf, 38, were unable to post bail and were committed to jail.
Police said various cleaning supplies worth $25 were stolen and electricity used was valued at $325. A metal door handle and lock, estimated at $50, was damaged.
The incident occurred between March 1 and April 3, 2018.
Kepner, her attorney, said she was homeless and desperate for her child. She told the judge she has three children, is employed and has submitted applications for a second job.
DUI
Norton also sentenced Silvestre Cota, 50, of Danville, to one month to six months in jail for a second driving while under the influence of alcohol charge. Norton found him guilty following a trial in December.
The judge said the standard sentencing range is five days to two months but the defendant was somewhat belligerent to the arresting officer. "It pushes me off the mandatory minimum," Norton said. He also ordered him to pay a $300 fine, enroll in a highway safety school, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and to complete 20 hours of community service. He will begin serving the sentence on March 13.
His attorney, Leslie Bryden, requested home confinement since her client has significant health issues. Cota told the judge he put "myself on your mercy." He said he regretted what he said to the officer. Five friends attended the sentencing.
Norton also ordered him to pay a fine of $25 each for failure to drive at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
Cota's car struck a drainage ditch Dec. 15, 2018 between Kindt Road and Race Street in Valley Township.
DUI, hitting parked vehicle
Norton sentenced Matthew Lichtner, 34, of Danville, to five days to six months in the county jail starting March 13 for driving while under the influence of alcohol after hitting a parked vehicle Sept. 14.
Lichtner apologized for his actions and said he is undergoing treatment. Norton told him to do 20 hours of community service and to enroll in a highway safety school.