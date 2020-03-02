DANVILLE — The attorney representing a St. Louis man charged with homicide in Montour County is still waiting for information regarding discovery requests she has filed in the case.
Attorney Leslie Bryden told Judge Gary Norton on Monday of her request. Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she just received the information from various state police agencies.
Bryden represents David Earle Downing, 33, who is charged in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 Motel, in Valley Township, in September.
Downing remains confined to the county jail.
Attorney Michael Dennehy, who represents Downing's girlfriend at the time, requested a postponement in January in order to coordinate the cases. Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, Mo., is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen.
She is free on $10,000 bail.
Mattis previously announced she would not seek the death penalty against Downing.
At the preliminary hearing, Tpr. Brian Watkins testified Potts' body was found inside his room, Room 212, of the motel, at 47 Sheraton Road, Sept. 26. He said two spent shell casings from the 9mm pistol were found, one next to the victim's leg and the other on a desk in front of him. He said Potts had been staying at the motel doing custodial work for several weeks because of an influx of patrons to the Bloomsburg Fair.
Downing had been working for a contractor doing cleanup in the Milton area and had worked with Brown in New York, Watkins said.
Watkins said he interviewed Downing for about six hours, during which Downing indicated the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24. Downing told police an alleged gang rape of Brown angered him and Potts was allegedly an assailant. That allegation remains under investigation.
According to court documents, Downing told police he and Potts smoked marijuana in Potts' room and after a short time, Potts became aggressive and confrontational, which led Downing to get the pistol from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle, but Watkins said he didn't see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries on Downing.
After the shooting, Downing told him he put the gun in his jacket and walked to the nearby Red Roof Inn where he and Brown were staying, Watkins said. They previously had been staying at the Super 8, according to the police complaint.
Downing said Brown drove her car and they went for cigarettes at a nearby gas station, Watkins said. He said police collected a large amount of evidence, including Brown's vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras at the Super 8, Watkins said. Watkins said Brown was verified as the gun owner and Downing didn't have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.