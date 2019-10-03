VALLEY TWP. — Officials have yet to determine the degree of homicide charge a Missouri man will face in the shooting death of a New Jersey man at a Valley Township motel last week.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said he and District Attorney Angela Mattis haven't reached a conclusion on what degree of homicide will be sought in the case of David Earle Downing. State police at Milton charged him with criminal homicide Sept. 27.
This will be the first criminal homicide case Mattis will be prosecuting. She is completing her fourth year of her first term and is unopposed for re-election to a second term in the Nov. 5 general election.
Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., was living at the Super 8 Motel with his girlfriend, who faces charges related to the case, for three weeks to a month. At the time of the murder, he was staying at the nearby Red Roof Inn, according to police.
Downing was doing work in the area believed to be related to a hazardous materials cleanup project, Kessler said.
Kessler said Downing was working for a company based in Houston, Texas.
He said Downing has a criminal record from Missouri believed to involve two crimes.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn had understood Downing was working for a cleanup crew but said that hadn't been confirmed. Lynn said the investigation "still has a lot of moving parts."
Kessler said state police continue to investigate the girlfriend's allegation of being gang-raped by three men at the motel.
"It is an open investigation," he said.
Victim knew suspect
State police said victim Derrick Potts, 50, of Brunswick, N.J., and reported to be an employee of the Super 8, knew Downing, who is charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution and concealing a firearm without a license.
Arresting officer Tpr. Brian Watkins said Downing concealed the pistol used in the murder in the glovebox of a 2005 Volvo V50.
Watkins also charged Downing's girlfriend Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, Mo., with two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and making a false report to police for saying her 9 mm Taurus PT111 handgun with a 12-round magazine was stolen during the sexual assault she reported.
Kessler said Brown told investigators she didn't have a criminal record.
He said the public defender's office will represent Brown. He hadn't heard if Downing had counsel yet.
An autopsy done Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, showed Potts died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Lynn said Potts was brought in by the Super 8 Motel owner to work part-time for the motel for a period of time. Lynn didn't know how long he had been staying at the motel.
Lynn said bullets found at the scene were consistent with a 9mm gun.
Kessler said Downing knew Potts since their rooms were adjacent.
He said the victim was doing work for the motel but he wasn't sure how long he had been in Pennsylvania. "At the same time, there were numerous people working at the hotel from New Jersey recently because of the fair," he said of the Bloomsburg Fair.
Lynn said the next-of-kin he spoke to about Potts was a son in New Jersey.
A murder hasn't occurred in Montour County in more than eight years, Lynn said.
The last murder happened Jan. 24, 2011, when Wesley Wise, 33, was charged with killing his girlfriend Jessica Frederick, 26, in Danville.
Sexual assault reported
Downing is in the Montour County Jail without bail. A county judge must set bail in a criminal homicide case.
Brown is jailed in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight bail set by Montour District Judge Marvin Shrawder when he arraigned the two during the early morning hours of Sept. 27. The Montour County Jail only houses men.
Police said the sexual assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24 and the victim was found dead Sept. 26 in Room 212 of the motel, at 34 Sheraton Road.
Tpr. Jessica Naschke was called to investigate the sexual assault on Brown who rented Room 211 with Downing. Brown said she met and began to smoke "weed" with another patron of the motel. She said she eventually ended up on the bed in her room and was extremely under the influence of what she believed to be "molly." A molly is often referred to as a pure form of Ecstasy or MDMA.
She said three males repeatedly raped her. She said that she later saw two men working at the motel that she believed were responsible for raping her. She also said her suitcase and her boyfriend's suitcase were rummaged through after the reported sexual assault.
At 11:40 a.m. Sept. 26, Watkins was called about a dead man in Room 212. A maintenance employee found Potts after going to check on him. Watkins said the victim was lying on the floor of the room with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. There were two spent 9mm casings near the body.
The trooper was able to identify Downing as a suspect and transported him to the police barracks.
At 5:45 p.m. Sept. 26, Cpl. Rob Reeves and Watkins interviewed Downing who repeatedly denied knowledge of the death, according to the criminal complaint. He eventually said he knew Potts and that he confronted him about the alleged rape, which Potts denied taking part in, police said.
Downing said he left the nearby Red Roof Inn, where he was then staying, and told Brown to park the vehicle she was driving and wait for him.
Lynn said Downing had been asked to leave the Super 8 after some sort of disturbance officials were still trying to confirm.
Downing took the pistol, previously reported as stolen, with him and put it in his jacket. He went to the second-story balcony of the Super 8 Motel where he encountered Potts, police said.
He said the pair had a short conversation that led to them entering Potts' room. They began to smoke marijuana in the room. Downing again confronted Potts about the rape which frustrated Potts, according to police.
Downing said they got into a physical altercation. He drew the pistol and they struggled over the weapon. During the struggle, he fired one to three times, striking Potts in the head, according to the charges. He said he and Potts fell to the floor and Downing quickly got up and left the room. He told police he got into the vehicle, which Brown drove, and placed the pistol in the glovebox.
The preliminary hearing for Downing and Brown was scheduled for Oct. 11 but the trial was postponed and no new date was scheduled as of Wednesday, according to Shrawder's office.