DANVILLE — A Delaware man pleaded guilty to possessing three smoking devices Oct. 24, 2018, in Valley Township on Monday.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. sentenced Benjamin F. Franze, 22, of Dover, Del., to pay a $300 fine, placed him on probation for one year and ordered him to do 20 hours of community service.
A state trooper stopped Franze's vehicle for straddling the fog line and discarding a lit cigarette out of the driver's window directly in front of the police cruiser on Interstate 80.
After the trooper told Franze he smelled marijuana, Franze said he had "weed" in the driver's side door, according to the charges. A search showed 6 grams of raw marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.