Demolition continues on former apartment building

DANVILLE — Demolition continued Wednesday on a condemned former apartment building along Mill Street.
The Washies Fire Company hosed down the site to keep the dust down, said Joseph Stigerwalt, captain of the company.
No parking is allowed in front of the blue brick building at 230 Mill St. and Friendship Alley is closed during the demolition.
Jackie Hart, Danville borough director of code and building development, previously said the owners need to secure the attached structure to avoid collapse.
The building, owned by N.R.S. Rentals, was condemned in August 2016.
Hart recently issued a citation to the firm since the owners hadn't repaired or planned to demolish the building that was an apartment rental unit. She also issued a permit to raze the structure.