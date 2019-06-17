ELYSBURG — The loud pops of shotguns interrupted the country quiet a bit less on Sunday than earlier in the week.
Shooters were wrapping up competition in the weekend Colonial Classic, part of the 10-day Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association's state trapshoot at the association grounds.
PSSA Executive Director Skip Klinger, who's also tournament director, said it was a good week at what is the largest state shoot in the country, though the weather dampened some of the competition.
"Attendance was very good," he said on Sunday. "We're down a little bit due to bad weather on Thursday and prediction of bad weather today. Very windy this week, but all in all, a very good week."
Bad weather reports didn't stop Wesley Beaver, of Danville, from competing. The 17-year-old has been trapshooting for about four or five years, he said in between rounds on the trap line.
How did he do this year here?
"Pretty good so far this week," said Beaver, who said he competes "all over the country" and is heading to Ohio next week.
Before Sunday's competition began, the association held its annual meeting. Klinger said that was for the election of officers, the treasurer's report and other routine business. There was no further action related to the proposed $4 million year-round shooting complex on the PSSA grounds announced last week.
“We’ve been throwing registered targets 23 days a year at this facility with so much to offer and wanted to broaden it to other types of clay target shooting — primarily sporting clays and skeet,” PSSA President Mike Schuler said Tuesday in an interview with The Daily Item.
Schuler expects ground to be broken by September, with the sporting clays phase the first priority. He said research shows that seven out of 10 new shooters are gravitating toward sporting clays versus trapshooting. With sporting clays, four, five or six shooters can go around together like a round of golf, chatting and not standing on a trap line where everyone is quiet, Schuler said.
He said the sporting clays course could could open by early November, if all goes according to plan.
Klinger, who also serves as PSSA's delegate to the Amateur Trapshooting Association, said some 350 high school shooters from the Pennsylvania State High School Clay Target League will be on the grounds on Saturday for a competition. The group is the Pennsylvania chapter of the USA High School Clay Target League, based in Minnesota.
The state shoot that just concluded annually draws hundreds of competitors from all over the Northeast United States. Klinger said that this year, 1,482 shooters, some from as far away as Ontario, Illinois and Wisconsin fired off a total of 10,223 rounds at 1,141,400 clay targets.
Klinger said not only is the state competition the largest in the country, "All five of our shoots are in the top 10 in the country."
He said only New York, Ohio and Michigan have more trapshooters.
"Hopefully, in the next three years, we'll have all three — trap, skeet and sporting clays," Klinger said.