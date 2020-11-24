DANVILLE — The Mahoning Police Department will have a detective on staff by Jan. 1, 2021.
But before that, the candidate, who is currently a member of the department's patrol unit, was scheduled to be interviewed by inpartial representatives from two outside agencies.
The news was part of the police report given by Police Chief Fred Dyroff at Monday evening's Mahoning Township supervisor's meeting.
Dyroff said there were 293 incidents in October, ranging from thefts (5) to traffic citations (11). There were six non-reportable traffic crashes and one reportable crash.
Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, Dyross explained to the board, "fingerprinting services for all non-criminal justice purposes have been suspended at this time. Persons needing to be fingerprinted for employment and licensing purposes should contact IdentoGO, located near Selinsgrove, on Routes 11/15, across from Lowe's at 570-884-3743 to schedule an appointment."
Township engineer Drew Barton told supervisors that the Bald Top Road project was completed and that drivers were already using the roadway. He praised the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as being good partners all throughout the length of the project.
During the new business portion of the meeting, Chairman Bill Lynn wanted to remind residents of leaf pickups, every Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The last pickup date is Thursday, Dec. 17.
To schedule a pick-up, email JDog at mahoningyards@gmail.com or call 570-759-7715. There is a maximum of five bags per pick up, not to exceed 60 pounds.