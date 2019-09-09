COOPER TWP. — The Cooper Township supervisors appointed Jonathan DeWald as solicitor during a special meeting recently.
Solicitor Wendy Tripoli, of Peters and Tripoli, will continue to serve as co-counsel with DeWald through the end of the year, Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach said.
She has served as solicitor since the death of Attorney Arthur Peters in 2011.
Heimbach said they expect to appoint DeWald, of McNearney, Page, Vanderlin & Hall of Williamsport, as solicitor when the supervisors hold their reorganizational meeting in January.
DeWald said they are in a transition period at this time. He said he will be paid on an hourly basis.