Dining “alfresco” sounds fancy, but it is really just Italian for “in the fresh air.”
Some area restaurants have created patio space or set up sidewalk tables to accommodate outdoor diners. Now that the weather has warmed, these are the spots in demand.
“There’s nothing better than to sit outside with a cold beer,” said Mark Sosnoskie, a manager at Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville. The brew pub has six tables out on the sidewalk, and these are popular for lunch and in the evenings starting around 4 p.m.
“I often come here with friends for beer and pretzels after work,” said Katherine Beall, a Danville resident.
She was there for dinner recently with her sister Rebecca Swerbul, visiting from Colorado.
“This was our goal tonight,” said Swerbul, “to sit outside. It is a perfect night.”
Old Forge’s sidewalk area is especially popular with dog owners, both locals and people traveling, said another manager, Kat Yannes. “People like to have their pets at the table,” she said. “Or they will sit outside so they can keep an eye on them in their car while they eat.”
On deck
Out on Route 11 at L.T. Evans Eatery & Draft House, the deck tables are also in demand.
“It’s good to sit out as long as it’s not too hot and humid,” said owner Teresa Willard. “Our patio is normally full.”
Certain groups are especially drawn to eating outdoors.
“If a couple has children,” Willard said, “they like the outdoor space" because they have more freedom to move around.
Seniors also like outdoor tables, she said.
“A lot of older folks find air conditioning too cold and don’t enjoy it.”
The Willards — Larry, Teresa and son Evan — have owned the restaurant for 23 years. Its name, LT Evans, is a composite of their three first names. About seven years after opening, they enlarged the bar and added the deck. Customers urge them to add more outdoor space.
“It’s very weather-dependent,” said Teresa Willard. “But we stretch the season by opening in April and often staying open through early November. Those sunny fall days are perfect for eating outside.”
Willard finds that often she can guess who will choose the patio. Groups who ride in on motorcycles and outdoor people dressed in hiking clothes are good prospects.
LT Evans accepts reservations for the restaurant, but porch seating is first come, first served. She finds that eating outdoors is especially popular on summer holiday weekends.
'Not in Danville anymore'
On Mill Street, BJ’s M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar recently reopened in a new location, with an enclosed patio that doubles their space. The current restaurant is much smaller than the one that burned five years ago, so they make it up with the back patio. In all, they have 13 tables inside and 12 outside. With a roof overhead, the space is dry even when it rains.
“Out there, you’re not in Danville anymore,” said Heather Harriman, general manager.
Harriman talked about a recent storm that hit just as a large party’s food was ready. They were under roof, but the food had to be carried out from inside. “The servers just put trash bags over the food and brought it out,” she said, “to the cheers of the hungry crowd.”
BJ’s outdoor space is still relatively plain, but plans include adding twinkly lights, artwork on the wall, and pots of flowers. The space has lighted braziers and individual lanterns on the tables.
BJ’s patio has proved popular for business meetings and lunches, and it has a group of loyal customers. Mark Nugent, a Riverside native who spent most of his adult life working in D.C. and is back in the area now, is a frequent diner.
“The first week they were open,” he said, “my wife and I ate here almost every night. It reminds me of places in D.C.”
Overlooking golf course
The largest of the outdoor eating spaces in Danville is The Iron Fork, in the former dining area of the Frosty Valley Country Club. Opening in April 2018, the new restaurant at what is now Frosty Valley Resort makes full use of the patio overlooking the golf course and lake with a fountain.
“This is the preferred place when it’s nice out,” said Mandie Dieck, hospitality and beverage manager.
“The big attraction is the view,” said sales and event manager Jenni Faulk. “This goes for the kids and the big kids, too.”
They both noted that everyone wants to be either outside or near a window.
Latif Awad and Diane Pochakilo come to The Iron Fork about once a week for dinner.
“We love to sit outside,” Awad said. “It’s such a lovely night, and people are inside. It doesn’t make sense.”
The patio has a capacity of about 60 diners, with part of the area under roof. Reservations are accepted for the restaurant, but outside tables are possible only on a first come, first served basis. Golf club members have special privileges, including being able to rent or reserve patio space.
The setting is a hit with families, too. Allison and Kolby Fedder were dining at The Iron Fork recently with their two children.
“This is our third time here,” Allison said. “It’s good for kids.”
Daughter Madeline, age 5, agreed. “I like the mac and cheese,” she said.
“I like the pickles,” added her brother Braxton, age 3.
Extras at The Iron Fork include live music on the patio twice a month and three fire pits that are lighted at dusk each evening.
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.