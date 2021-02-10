DANVILLE — Montour County Planning Commission Director Greg Molter reminded Mayberry Township residents at Tuesday morning's Montour County Commissioner's meeting that the final "solar power listening session" regarding Montour Solar One's solar farm project will be Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the social hall of St. James Church, 59 High Road, Catawissa, and is open only to Mayberry Township residents, he said.
This is the fourth in a series of listening sessions, the purpose of which is "to hear what people think," Molter said.
Previous meetings have been held in Washingtonville Borough, Anthony Township and Liberty Township.
"After we finish this meeting, we'll be able to start work on a solar energy amendment to the county zoning ordinance — as it relates to the solar farm," he told commissioners.
The meetings regarding the amendment will be weekly, Molter said, although he could not yet put a definitive date on the start of those sessions.
Tuesday's meeting began with a moment of silence for Stephen Shupp, who served on the county's planning commission for 10 years.
After that, Commissioner Trevor Finn said "our emergency coordinator Ed Burkland presented the board with an emergency operations plan, which will supersede all previous plans, retroactive to Jan. 29, 2021."
Commissioner Ken Holdren commended Burkland "for another job well done for the county."
Holdren also noted a CDBG agreement between the county and Danville Borough.
"Basically, SEDA-Council of Governments administers the grants and this is a recipient grant between Montour County and Danville Borough for COVID relief funds," Holdren said. "For Danville Borough, there are two separate grants. One is for $2,915; a second is $39,473."
Finn read Resolution R29-2021 to be put on the record.
The resolution essentially ensures the rights of Montour County residents — such rights as protected by the U.S. Constitution. The resolution "reserves the rights of the citizens to decide on matters which concern their lives, liberty and property. The resolution also cites the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, where 'no states shall make or enforce any law, which abridges the privileges or immunities of the citizens of the United States.'"
Passing the resolution was a declaration of Montour County as a Bill of Rights Sanctuary County, Finn said.