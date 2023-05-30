The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is on the hunt for a chunk of change to keep the Montour Preserve open for recreation.
"Realistically, between now and August, we need to find a $1 million donation to fix what’s already been broken and to be proactive going forward," said Bob Stoudt, MARC director.
In January, MARC approved a $508,370 budget for 2023 to cover all operations and sites. At the time, Stoudt said $149,000 was budgeted for the Montour Preserve.
At a meeting last week, Stoudt told the commission tough decisions needed to be made. At the same meeting, MARC put several measures in place to save money.
Stoudt cut his own hours to 20 per week. The MARC canceled all programs and special events through August (except for the Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival), let go of two employees and pulled $30,000 out of savings to fund the maintenance of the preserve through the summer.
As a father of one current and two soon-to-be college students, Stoudt said the cut hours won't work for his family in the long run.
"I can’t take the cuts. Come August, if we must make additional cuts, I intend to cut myself," he said. "I would very much like to continue this job, but if things don’t change, it won’t be feasible for MARC or my family for me to continue."
Stoudt said donations have not recovered since the pandemic.
"I understand. People are struggling," he said. "Our hope is that we can maintain it long enough to put it into the commonwealth’s hands as a state park."
In 2019, Montour County Commissioners approved a 2-percent hotel tax increase that would benefit the preserve. Stoudt expected the increase to bring in $167,000 each year.
"Sixty days into 2020, we felt great," Stoudt said. "Then the pandemic wrecked all of our well-laid plans."
A a result of the ongoing pandemic, the hotel tax tanked quickly and donations immediately declined. However, "visitation shot up and stayed up," Stoudt said.
Since then, Stoudt indicated the hotel tax gas returned to a normal level. Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said the commission's efforts through the hotel tax will not fund the preserve alone.
"The Montour Preserve is a treasure in our community. County commissions have taken a step to try to secure the recreation commission through the hotel tax," Finn said. "However, volunteerism and community monetary support is still needed."
The shortage in funds is not a new issue for MARC, when it comes to maintaining the preserve. Since they took over in 2015, the commission has struggled to find money on a yearly basis to maintain the preserve.
PPL Electric Utilities built the Montour power plant in the early 1970s, according to Stoudt. The plant was built around Lake Chillisquaque.
"Once built, it became a popular spot for recreation," Stoudt said. "PPL added the boat launch, pavilions, picnic tables, etc. From 1972 to 2014, they built and maintained it."
In late 2014, PPL split between two entities. The new addition, Talen Energy, would take over the power plant and preserve, Stoudt said.
The new company did not plan to continue to operate the recreational features of the preserve.
"MARC talked to them about taking it over, but it was much bigger than anything else we did at the time," Stoudt said. "No one else came forward by May 2015 and Talen said in 30 days, they would shut down portions of the preserve."
The Montour Area Recreation Commission decided they couldn't let that happen. "We had to find way to do it," Stoudt said. "We raised $150,000 that month and demonstrated we were serious about it."
Since then, Talen Energy has agreed to a plan of action for when they no longer need the preserve, Stoudt said. They will donate the preserve and $1 million to someone willing to operate it as a recreation area.
However, the timeline of the situation is uncertain as there is not a gauge on the power plant's remaining lifespan.
"If MARC needed to do it for another 15 to 20 years, we just wouldn't have the support to make it happen," Stoudt said. "We are looking into routes to get it into other hands. We do not want it to close. If we can generate support, it will be ok."
MARC cannot continue cutting its budget.
"We have more than $700,000 in unfunded necessary maintenance we must do," Stoudt said. "The challenge is, we are making it through year to year only by not doing things that must be done."
For the Montour Preseve to remain open, Stoudt said donations must significantly increase over the next three months.
"We need to significantly increase income from donations from individuals and businesses," he said. "Between now and August, we need to try to find a $1 million donation. We need a legacy donation like that."
Those interested in donating can do so online at montourpreserve.org/donate.