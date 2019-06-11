DANVILLE — Emergency shelter is one of the biggest problems among people with low incomes, Montour County Human Services Director Greg Molter said.
During a public hearing on the human services plan for fiscal year 2019-20 Tuesday, he said about 45 families require emergency shelter a year in the county. "It's not uncommon for them to face eviction if they lose a job or if a family member is jailed," he said.
He said the human services office provides $10,000 of its annual $50,000 state grant to the Gate House shelter for the homeless, which serves Montour and Columbia counties. He said he'd like to see the Gate House expand its capabilities.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said The Women's Center can also provide emergency housing in Montour and Columbia counties.
Molter said the office's grant, from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, also provides in-home meals directed by doctors for people confined to their homes, homemaker services for cleaning and laundry, transportation to deliver food and to appointments for work and to an adult day care. People qualifying for the services need to meet certain income guidelines.
A new service involves providing a free ramp to those who qualify, he said.
The commissioners approved the plan after the hearing. They commended Molter for his work.