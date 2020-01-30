Many times in my career, as part of my duties to the wider church, I’ve been recruited to help a pastor leave his or her church. We call it: “dissolution of the pastoral relationship.” You see, we Presbyterian pastors are elected by the congregation, then again by the larger governing body. This body is our Presbytery comprised by all professional Presbyterian ministers in our region and by ruling elders from each congregation. With a nod to representative democracy, ruling elders must constitute the majority. Laity has final say. Usually this dissolution is consensual, mutual. Pastor decides Holy Spirit is whispering that it’s time for a new call.
Ten times I had to negotiate a pastor’s departure when it’s been neither mutual nor consensual. Twice it was because the pastor got frustrated with the congregation’s lack of vision to adapt, learn, change. So be it then to start the process where congregation must vote to dissolve the relationship. Onto better things. Some congregations need a good hard look into the ministerial mirror.
In two of these 10 cases it was because a majority of the congregation wanted the pastor out. One pastor insulted from the pulpit. Another pastor was lazy. We gave them chances for mending their performance, but neither did. Sadly, the lazy pastor was my friend who became unhappy when it became my duty to force him out against his will. In the divine scheme of things, trusting the work and wisdom of Holy Spirit, he was happier and more successful in secular work.
Church conflicts are almost as nasty as academic, marital, or political conflicts. It’s personal. Certain principles apply when trying to negotiate such conflicts. First, lower the temperature. Everyone needs to calm down and slow down. Can the participants stop taking everything personally? Second, remove all barriers and hindrances to clear communication. Third, the conflicted parties need to agree on the evidence of the situation. Just the facts. Avoid rushing to conclusions. Purge assumptions. Get past denial. What is the common reality to which all parties can subscribe? A wise approach is for them to agree to the timeline that led them to where they are. What happened? When did it happen? Who was involved? Why did it happen? For example, when faced with an ethical dilemma, hospital bioethics committees avoid setting itself up as a court or tribunal to judge cases. Instead, it operates best when it asks questions and clarifies a situation so that a direction can become apparent.
Six times, however, the dissolution of the pastoral relationship was due to the pastor’s misconduct. Sins of flesh or (more common) sins of the spirit? Is anyone clean? Who can avoid accountability? Can any of us be fully exonerated? Ideally, we expect personal self-examination, repentance, correction. When that doesn’t happen, we Presbyterians, inventors of constitutions, follow a thorough process for determining if discipline is warranted: Committees of inquiry investigate; advocates represent the accused; commissions review evidence and hear testimonies behind closed doors. Then there is the trial with judgment rendered. Just cause must be proven. We provide for appeals.
Judgment of a pastor’s misconduct normally involves removal from church service with counseling for a period of time. Only thrice have I experienced a pastor actually accept this judgment and discipline. In all the other situations, the pastors side-stepped the disciplinary judgment by demitting their ordination and renouncing the jurisdiction of the church, which means since they resigned their ordination they no longer are pastors. They resigned, sadly cheating themselves of the chance for hard redemption. This may have seemed to let the congregations move on but it really prevented them from their necessary self-examination, confession, forgiveness.
Forcibly removing pastors from office, even when done decently and in order, always is messy. It invariably engenders bitter resentments. Even when done fairly and justly, it can be perceived as punitive rather than remedial. Nonetheless, we keep trying to insure that the intent of the process is remedial rather than punitive. Truth heals. It’s the Gospel that matters foremost. Judgment is necessary for the redemption of the malefactor, whether the congregation is in the wrong or the pastor. We ill serve the malefactor when we sugar coat, excuse, or reinforce bad behavior, when we fail to honestly explore the reasons for the anger, hurt, loneliness, misconduct.
The entire purpose of this uncomfortable process is to help everyone heal. Dissolutions, howsoever painful, can become opportunities for redemption. When consensus is achieved and trust restored, redemption can begin for all.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.