DANVILLE — The former Riverside Elementary School property will soon belong to Riverside.
The Danville Area School Board voted Wednesday night to sell the 14.79-acre property, which includes the building, to the borough for $325,000.
Borough Council President John Domanski and Councilman Peter Fleming last month addressed the board about the borough's interest in the school property.
"Acquiring the elementary property would be a great birthday present for us," said Domanski, who noted the borough is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.
Fleming said borough officials would like to consolidate all borough offices into one location.
"It also would lend itself nicely to a community room and and emergency facility," he said, noting a railroad line goes through the borough and if chemical cars derail, people would need to evacuate to somewhere.
Fleming said the property also would be a good place for outside recreation.
Riverside Elementary School, along with the Mahoning-Cooper and Danville elementaries, were replaced by the Danville Primary School in 2012.
The Mahoning-Cooper school, in Mahoning Township, was sold for $200,000 to T&S Realty, which leases out space in the building to businesses. Montour County bought the former Danville Elementary School last year for $750,000.
— JOE SYLVESTER