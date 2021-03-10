DANVILLE — Danville school officials are looking at bringing high school and middle school students back to in-person school five days a week, beginning on March 29.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle told the school board on Wednesday night that date was the earliest return to a five-day week because that would be two weeks after teachers are vaccinated this weekend.
She said the board had previously empowered her to alter the school calendar.
The high school and middle school students returned to in-person school four days a week on Feb. 18 after attending in-person classes on alternating days, based on an alphabetical list of names. They attend classes online on Mondays. Intermediate and primary school students already were attending in-person five days a week.
Boyle told the board that there were 15 positive COVID-19 positive cases in Montour County in the past week, as of Monday, and an average of 2.1 cases per day, which showed cases were easing. There were five positive cases in a district building involving one family last week. No staff members were infected, she said.
Board member Christine Fish, participating online, questioned whether having more students in the schools would present a social distancing challenge.
High School Principal Jeremy Winn said he could not guarantee 6-foot distancing.
Board President Chris Huron said the board should be more clear on setting a date for a return.
“I really would like to see us move to a date more aggressively and work toward it,” Huron said.
Board member Derl Reichard said that if the board was going to make the return date March 29, it needed to inform parents and teachers so they could prepare.
Boyle said when announcing the return to four days that it had to do with students' social-emotional needs, declining grades and parents' concerns.
The superintendent also announced on Wednesday night that the prom is scheduled for May 8 under tents on the high school grounds. A dance floor will be set up. All current Danville Area High School students are invited.
Graduation is scheduled for June 4, but it hasn't been decided if it will be indoors or outdoors.
"We will likely still be limiting tickets," Boyle said.
In other business, the board approved the $9.7 million 2021-2022 Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School budget. The expenditures represent a 3 percent increase. Danville's contribution to the budget is $1.5 million.