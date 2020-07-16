DANVILLE — School officials here want students back in class, but parents will have options for a mix of in-school and distance learning, or online learning only.
The Danville Area School District's in-school plan would include wearing face masks, temperature taking, hand-sanitizing and social distancing. Parents also are encouraged to do a temperature check of their child before sending them off to school.
Under the back-to-school plan administrators unveiled on Wednesday night, elementary students, in kindergarten through fifth grade, would attend school five days a week, while secondary students, sixth through 12 grades, would attend four days a week in school and one day virtual learning, said Middle School Principal David Snover.
Board member Kyle Gordon questioned that part of the plan. He asked what the reasoning was for elementary students attending school five days and secondary four.
High school Principal Jeremy Winn said secondary teachers have more electives, more students and more classes to prepare for. They need time to prepare lessons for online students.
"Additionally, it allows our teachers to build their (online teaching) skills," said Superintendent Ricki Boyle.
The district's teachers were suddenly thrown into online teaching when schools abruptly closed in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But if there are few students in distance learning, the secondary students could end up attending in-school classes five days a week, administrators said.
"This is fluid," Boyle said. "Our attempt is to plan for every scenario that could possibly come up."
Students also would have the option to enroll in the "Bridge/Hybrid Model." In that model, students will be assigned a district Chromebook and have access to other instructional materials. The instruction they receive from district teachers will mirror the instruction students are receiving in school and serve as a bridge from home instruction to school instruction, or vice versa.
"It helps those families move back when they are ready," said outgoing primary school Principal John Bickhart.
The school board later in the meeting named Bickhart director of curriculum, instruction and technology at an annual salary of $108,000. He replaces Dawn Brookhart.
The district also will continue to offer distance learning through the district's e-learning academy.
Chris Johns, director of student affairs and services, said the district is looking at expanding the e-learning program to also include K-5.
Parents at the meeting and speaking on Zoom had questions about how the plan would work and about face masks, but most seemed in favor of returning to school.
In a previous survey, nearly 500 parents, or 52 percent of those who answered the survey, preferred a return to traditional face-to-face school, and 60 percent favored a return to school if everyone had to wear masks.
Boyle encouraged parents to answer a survey on the district website by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The board plans to vote on the reopening plan on Wednesday night at its meeting at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.