DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board members recently approved the refinancing of 2016 bond issues to save the school district at least $350,000.
The district will issue general obligation bonds, via competitive internet auction, to refund all or portions of the Series of 2016 bonds and Series A of 2016 bonds. The first issuance will have a minimum net savings target of $200,000, while the second, a minimum net savings target of $150,000, according to Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, of Harrisburg.
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely said district is projecting savings from the two new issuances of more than $550,000 over the life of the bonds.
The Series of 2016 Bonds were issued for $9.66 million to refund a portion of the Series of 2007 Bonds, which were issued for $15 million for the construction of the Danville Primary School and the costs associated with the issuance of the bonds, Ely said. The Series of 2021 refinancing bonds have estimated savings to the district of $368,997 for the length of the bonds.
The Series A of 2016 Bonds were issued for $9.99 million to refund the Series of 2011 Bonds and the Series A of 2011 Bonds and to pay costs associated with the issuance of the bonds, Ely explained. The 2011 issues were issued for the primary school construction, other capital projects and the refinancing of previous issues. The Series A of 2021 refinancing bonds have estimated savings to the district of $185,642 for the length of the bonds.
In other business at the Feb. 10 meeting, the board agreed to pay bus contractors for the 2020-2021 school year as if the COVID-19 pandemic had not occurred, minus variable costs.
Ely said the district's cost is an estimated $2,044,055, but the district will receive the 2019-2020 transportation subsidy from the state in the amount of $1,309,211. That leaves a net expense to the district in the amount of $734,844.
The board also:
- Approved the hiring of KCBA Architects, Center Valley, to conduct a districtwide facilities study for the district for a fixed fee of $8,700. The facilities study, or feasibility study, will be incorporated into the district's long-range 2030 plan.
- Approved the employment of Erika Cimino as a learning support teacher at Liberty Valley Intermediate School at a starting salary of $51,933.