You needn’t hold your breath for the release of the 2020 Census results on April 30. It’s unlikely here in Montour County we’ll see big changes, especially in population statistics. Research indicates a fractional increase in foreign born residents, now 4.35 percent of our county population. This increase enriches our community. We’re double Columbia County’s percentage. Anyone want to bet we’ll still be over 90 percent white?
Where I grew up, my once predominately Protestant Jersey hometown included African-Americans, Irish, Orthodox Jews, Hungarians, and, gastronomically, a bevy of Italian grandmas who ignored learning English and provided my friends’ friends (meaning me) with the tastiest meals I’ve ever eaten. God bless Italian holidays. Thank you, Muranos.
Not only can a monochromatically inclined community deny your tastebuds soul food from around the world, such bland ethnic conformity can reinforce blinders to your soul. Are we surprised when the sin of refusing to value the gift of those ‘not like me’ breeds incestuous extremist groups, slavish loyalties and pride in the ignorance of white advantage? The Southern Poverty Law Center ranks Pennsylvania fifth in the nation for hate groups. Christians: we’re simply not doing our job.
My dad spoke about taking a bus in Georgia before he was deployed to the Pacific Theater. Raised in a town in New York State, he didn’t know about Jim Crow south. One day he got a taste of it; he didn’t like it. He paid his fare and walked to the back of the bus. He sat down. An elderly African-American woman whispered: “Young man, please move forward, sitting here could cause trouble for us.” Role reversal moves us in the right direction. How would your life have turned out if you had been born Black? Asian? Latino? When it doesn’t matter, then we’re close to effecting the Second Coming.
Black History Month teaches me, pushes me, reminds me. One news channel asked a guest panelist to highlight African-Americans from history they believed deserve recognition. Familiar names were mentioned: Thurgood Marshall (Supreme Court Associate Justice), Frederick Douglas, Shirley Chisholm (my first vote in a Presidential primary, still have the campaign button), John Lewis. Then were named George Starling, Ruby Bridges.
Ruby Bridges? She was the six-year-old girl taunted with vile threats by vicious white mommies when she desegregated a Louisiana all-white elementary school. Norman Rockwell painted that haunting portrait of her, “The Problem We All Live With.” The problem wasn’t a little girl.
George Starling? Leave or get lynched in Florida for trying to unionize sharecroppers? He left, becoming a Pullman Porter. Duties required him to help Black passengers move to the segregated train car once they crossed the Mason-Dixon line. After the Civil Rights Act passed, he informed Black passengers they could say when the conductor ordered them to move: “I bought a ticket.”
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin named A. Phillip Randolph, union organizer and civil rights activist. Randolph organized the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters and was instrumental in convincing Roosevelt to prevent the banning of Black citizens from war industry jobs. He insisted on Truman desegregating the military. He headed the 1963 march on Washington.
If I were a guest panelist, who might I name? I’d name Willie, John and Ernest. I never did learn their last names. They knew mine, although to them little boy me was Mister Robert. Such were the times. John and Willie were rugged, overall-wearing men, employees in our family’s paint and ink factory. Ernest, gray haired with a face carved and hardened by decades of hard work, was my grandma’s handyman. He frequently shared fish he caught with Missus Young. I’m grateful how our patrician family treated them and their families with respect, but what were their lives really like?
Also I’d name Pastor Ambrose Hopkins. I swear he was old enough to have been on a first-name basis with Moses. His faith was equally weathered. He was the pastor at Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in the Pennsylvania town where green, un-tested, freshly Princeton-minted me first served. Weekdays, he labored in the Coatesville Steel Mill. Nobody said it aloud, but Mount Zion AME was the first church in our Christiana and Atglen region, formed by Freedmen and runaway slaves. Pastor Hopkin’s own grandfather participated in the 1851 Christiana Riot, where Quakers, Freedmen and escaped slaves fought off Maryland slave catchers. Frederick Douglas received one of the pistols used in that preliminary Civil War skirmish. When Pastor Hopkins benedicted you, you knew you were benedicted.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.